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Aston Villa and Tottenham are closely monitoring Olympique Lyonnais mainstay Pavel Sulc ahead of a potential transfer.

Pavel Sulc’s rapid rise and consistent performances have put him on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Interested clubs could knock on Lyon’s door during the winter transfer window. While the French club is willing to negotiate, it has made its demands clear.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Aston Villa and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old playmaker, as they look to bolster their attack mid-season. His ability to play as a number ten and out wide on the flanks is what attracts both English clubs.

Pavel Sulc is on the wishlist of Premier League duo

Since joining Lyon from Viktoria Plzen in the summer of 2025, the Czech international has played in 45 matches and contributed to 24 goals. His consistent performances haven’t gone unnoticed, and clubs are already gearing up to make an offer.

Spurs have been keeping tabs on him since his spell at Viktoria Plzen. Despite adding plenty of firepower this summer, the North London club is still willing to invest in the 25-year-old to increase competition for places.

As far as Villa are concerned, they see Sulc as an upgrade on their current options in the number ten role. Meanwhile, his ability to feature on the flanks could give Unai Emery greater tactical flexibility.

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Lyon’s demands to sell Sulc

With his contract at Lyon running until 2029, the French club won’t let him leave cheaply. While he is valued at around €20 million ($22.7 million), the Ligue 1 outfit wants at least €50 million ($57 million) to negotiate his sale.

Sulc’s representatives will prioritise staying at Lyon to ensure he gets regular minutes, but the French club are open to selling him as long as their demands are met. Beyond the €50 million price tag, Lyon will also seek significant performance-related add-ons and a sell-on clause.