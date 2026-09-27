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Tottenham are among the English clubs contacted regarding Dani Olmo by his intermediaries ahead of the January transfer window.

The Premier League side could be presented with an opportunity to bolster their attacking options if circumstances align for a mid-season move.

Tottenham among clubs contacted about Dani Olmo

According to a report from TEAMtalk, intermediaries have approached several top-flight clubs across England to gauge interest in the Barcelona playmaker.

While contact has been made with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham, no formal offers have been submitted at this stage.

Barcelona continue to value Olmo highly and view him as an important squad member.

However, the report claims that the Catalan giants are open to listening to market options, and a departure could become feasible under specific financial conditions.

The mechanics of any potential January deal remain complex given Olmo’s valuation and salary structure, leaving options relatively limited as agents assess available avenues.

Dani Olmo could transform Tottenham’s midfield

Should Tottenham decide to pursue the Spanish international, Olmo’s arrival would significantly elevate an already dynamic midfield rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi.

Having added high-profile marquee signings Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, Spurs have established a formidable core built on press resistance, defensive coverage, and forward progression.

Adding Olmo into the mix would provide the ultimate creative spark in North London.

Operating ahead of Tonali’s and Fernandes, Olmo’s vision, close control, and goal threat from intermediate pockets would complete a world-class, balanced midfield trio capable of competing with Europe’s elite.