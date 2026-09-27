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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has once again been linked with a potential move to AC Milan,

Van Dijk’s long-term future has been the subject of speculation as he approaches the latter stages of his current Liverpool contract, although the Netherlands international remains an important figure at Anfield.

Carlo Pellegatti: Virgil van Dijk ‘will come to Milan sooner or later’

Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti has reiterated his belief that the Liverpool skipper is destined for San Siro.

Speaking via Football Italia, Pellegatti stood firm on his previous claims regarding interest from the Rossoneri owner.

“Every now and then, people make fun of me for saying Van Dijk would join, but then they had done the same the January before Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived,” Pellegatti noted.

“I continue to say that Gerry Cardinale (Milan’s owner) made clear: ‘Either we get him now by paying or next year for free.’ I said that Van Dijk will arrive at Milan sooner or later.

“We’ll see if Cardinale changes his mind or not, but I can assure you it was not just a name I pulled out of thin air.”

Virgil van Dijk remains key to Liverpool defence

Despite the latest AC Milan speculation, Van Dijk remains central to Liverpool’s plans.

The experienced centre-back has developed an impressive partnership with summer signing Jérémy Jacquet, with the pair providing Liverpool with a combination of leadership, composure and athleticism.

Jacquet’s pace and defensive presence can allow Van Dijk to operate with greater control, while the Liverpool captain continues to provide organisation and experience at the heart of the defence.

Liverpool’s defensive performances have subsequently shown signs of improvement, underlining Van Dijk’s continued importance to the team.

Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool legacy already secure

Whatever eventually happens with his future, Van Dijk has already established himself as one of the most influential defenders of the modern era.

The Dutchman has played a major role in Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League triumphs since arriving at Anfield and has become one of the defining defenders of the club’s recent history.

A potential move to AC Milan would therefore represent a major new chapter in Van Dijk’s career, but for now, Pellegatti’s comments remain a prediction rather than confirmation of an impending transfer.