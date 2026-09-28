(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made contact over a possible move for Erling Haaland as uncertainty surrounding Manchester City creates fresh speculation over the striker’s future.

For the Gunners, even being mentioned in the conversation is significant. Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal into Premier League champions, recently agreeing a new contract through 2030 after delivering the club’s first league title since 2004.

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Adding Haaland would represent another level entirely.

Arsenal and Real Madrid make Haaland contact

According to Football Insider, Arsenal and Real Madrid have contacted Haaland’s representatives following the latest developments surrounding Manchester City.

The report claims both clubs want to understand whether circumstances could eventually create an opportunity to sign him.

The speculation comes after an independent commission reportedly found City guilty of numerous Premier League financial-rule breaches.

City maintain that significant parts of the process remain incomplete and are expected to appeal, so the final sporting consequences are not yet known.

There is also an enormous contractual obstacle. Haaland signed a 10-year Man City deal running until 2034 in January 2025, giving City considerable control over any potential transfer.

Haaland would transform the Gunners but deal is too difficult

From Arsenal’s perspective, this is the kind of opportunity worth investigating even if the chances of completing it are currently small.

Arteta already has Viktor Gyökeres and other attacking options, but Haaland would offer something few players in world football can provide: relentless penalty-box movement, elite finishing and a proven ability to dominate Premier League defences.

He would also weaken Arsenal’s biggest domestic rival while strengthening the champions, making the sporting logic obvious.

The financial reality is another matter. Haaland’s contract gives City little incentive to sell cheaply, while Real Madrid would provide formidable competition if he ever became available.

City’s legal situation therefore matters enormously. Until sanctions are confirmed and any appeal process is completed, Arsenal’s reported contact should be viewed as preparation rather than evidence of an imminent transfer.

Still, elite clubs plan for unlikely opportunities. If circumstances ever make Haaland available, Arsenal now have the status, manager and recent success to at least make themselves part of the discussion.

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