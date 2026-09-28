(Video): Bernardo sparks new rivalry with nasty Odegaard tackle – countdown to December 9th begins

Silva tackle on Odegaard.

Martin Odegaard and Bernardo Silva carried their old club rivalries into international football last night with a battle on and off the pitch.

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Norway against Portugal was the prestige international fixture of Sunday night, and while it was billed as Cristiano Ronaldo against Erling Haaland, it ended up as Bernardo Silva against Martin Odegaard.

The two number 10s had a running battle in the middle of the pitch that culminated in the former Man City man coming in late on the Norwegian, catching the back of his opponents heel with a pretty obviously deliberate late swing of the left leg.

You can see the tackle in the clip embedded here:

Clear view of that Bernardo Silva career ending Tackle towards Martin Odergaard. pic.twitter.com/mc7YPbrstt — ²? (@beingblackie_) September 28, 2026

Silva and Odegaard post game comments show rivalry is alive and well

Things weren’t left out on the pitch after Portugal battled to a 2-1 win. Odegaard said post game that his Premier League rival had “completely lost his head,” and that tackles like that “don’t belong on a football pitch.”

“It’s a head fog from him, he just kicks me down long after I’ve played the ball away,” Odegaard told TV2,” in his native Norway.

“I don’t understand what he’s doing. It does not belong on a football pitch. It’s a shame that people do that.”

The drama got even juicier after full time. Silva was caught by the cameras leaving the dressing room through the media mixed zone:

“That’s football my friend” he said when asked for his comments on the incident.

This is an interesting little rivalry – what a shame they’re not playing for the two teams chasing the Premier League title any more. Although, Real Madrid meet Arsenal in the Champions League on December 9th…