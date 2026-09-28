Bundesliga midfielder could create an intense transfer battle between Arsenal & Spurs

Ibrahim Maza is quickly becoming one of the more interesting young midfielders in Europe, and it is no surprise that Arsenal and Tottenham are being linked with him.

The 20-year-old has developed rapidly at Bayer Leverkusen after making the jump from Hertha Berlin, and his early-season form suggests he is ready for a bigger role.

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Arsenal and Spurs are among the Premier League clubs monitoring him, but any move is still at the scouting stage rather than an advanced negotiation.

Arsenal and Tottenham among clubs tracking Maza

According to TEAMtalk, both north London clubs have watched Maza as they assess possible midfield additions for future windows.

The wider picture helps explain the interest. Official Bundesliga statistics show Maza has started all four league games this season, producing one goal and one assist, while also registering 16 shots, 53 tackles won and 282 intensive runs. He has already covered 46.5km and reached a top speed of 31.26km/h.

His development did not begin this season either. The Bundesliga described 2025-26 as a breakthrough campaign, noting that Maza became a regular starter in the second half of the season after arriving from Hertha with only 70 minutes of previous top-flight experience.

He has also carried that form into international football. On September 25, Maza scored and assisted as Algeria beat Zambia 3-1 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, playing the full 90 minutes. Bundesliga

Maza fits both clubs but in different ways

For Arsenal, Maza looks like a long-term squad-building option.

Mikel Arteta already has considerable midfield quality, so there would be no need to rush him. His ability to carry the ball, press aggressively and contribute in the final third could make him a useful rotational player before developing into something more significant.

Tottenham could potentially offer a faster route to regular minutes. Their difficult start has exposed a need for more dynamism and creativity in midfield, and Maza’s energy would suit Roberto De Zerbi’s preference for technically secure players who can operate between the lines.

The important thing is not to overreact to four strong league appearances.

Maza is clearly progressing, but Leverkusen have little incentive to sell cheaply while his value is rising. Another full season in Germany may actually be the best thing for his development.

If Arsenal or Tottenham eventually move, they will likely be paying for potential as much as current production.

Sources: Man United and Arsenal assess move for €65m-rated attacking right-back