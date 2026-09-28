Chelsea will have to bid above £47m for 22 year old midfielder wanted by multiple Premier League teams

Lamine Camara is on his way to Chelsea (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Chelsea have not been put off in their attempts to sign Lamine Camara, and will be back in for him in January.

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Chelsea’s summer transfer window was seen as a big success – but fell at the last hurdle when the Blues sold Enzo Fernandez without time to replace him.

They looked to have pulled off a last minute deal to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco, but that collapsed, leaving them short. There was a lot of annoyance about how the French club had acted in those circumstances, but not enough to kill a potential future deal, it seems.

TeamTalk today report that the Blues will be back in for the Monaco star in January, and have claimed that the London club have “watched every moment” of the dynamic midfielder’s minutes since they missed out on him.

Chelsea prepared to pick up where they left off in Camara chase

They will have been impressed by his form, and the 22 year old remains their number one choice to add some solidity and ball winning to their midfield.

Crystal Palace, Brighton and Newcastle are interested too – but none of them will have a chance if Chelsea really push for a move.

The deal agreed in the summer was for £47m, and Monaco clearly think they can get a lot more than that. It will be very interesting to see where the bidding starts in January, if Chelsea do indeed come back in for him. If he keeps playing as well as he has done since the window closed, Monaco’s decision to hold on to him at all costs will be massively validated.