Chelsea not considering Barcelona interest in winger after Alonso’s “private conversations”

Estevao Willian of Chelsea in action (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Estevao Willian is not going to be leaving Chelsea, despite rumours growing that he wants to leave to play more.

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It only took a couple of weeks of the new season to pass for the rumours about Estevao Willian being unhappy at Chelsea to start.

The winger missed the end of last season injured, picking up a severe hamstring tear just as he was breaking into the first team picture. This year, the formation change to bring in wing backs has cost him a lot of minutes, and after an opening phase of the Premier League where he’s been restricted to cameos as a sub, rumblings began that he wasn’t happy.

Chelsea not considering Estevao offers as Blues plan for the future

But despite reports today that Barcelona are going to try to persuade him to join, all Chelsea sources are making it very clear that the attacker isn’t going anywhere.

Football.London say that the Blues consider Estevao as a “massive part of the long-term future” at Stamford Bridge. He’s paying the price for a front three that have started the season on fire, but he’s only one injury away from Premier League starts.

Manager Xabi Alonso has already had to make it clear that he counts on the former Palmeiras man, and said that he’s had “private conversations” with the youngster to reassure him of his importance.

This won’t make the rumours go away, but it does feel like there’s a long way to go before there’s any real pressure on Chelsea to sell. If they can get back into the Champions League this season, there should be plenty of minutes to keep everyone happy next year.