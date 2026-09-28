Chelsea interest in ex-player met by firm response from Premier League club

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Leeds United have no intention of cashing in on Ethan Ampadu, despite fresh speculation linking the club captain with a return to Chelsea.

The Wales international has become one of the most important figures at Elland Road since leaving Stamford Bridge in 2023, and Leeds strengthened their position considerably in June by handing him a new four-year contract running until 2030.

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Leeds United will not entertain Ampadu offers

According to Football Insider, Leeds are determined to keep Ampadu and do not plan to listen to offers for him in the near future, even with Chelsea reportedly keeping an eye on his progress.

The report also suggests Chelsea are unlikely to make a serious move in the immediate future, despite the growing noise around a possible reunion.

Ampadu’s importance to Leeds goes well beyond his versatility. He was named club captain after helping them return to the Premier League and then made 35 top-flight appearances last season, winning both Leeds’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

He had already reached 126 appearances for the club by the time his new contract was announced.

He has remained central to Daniel Farke’s team this season as well. Ampadu started the recent 1-1 draw at Brighton and captained Leeds in the Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea, showing that his role has not diminished. Leeds United

Chelsea links makes sense but Leeds hold all the cards

From Chelsea’s point of view, revisiting Ampadu is understandable.

He is Premier League-proven, homegrown, tactically flexible and capable of playing both in midfield and central defence. That kind of profile is useful for any squad competing across several competitions.

The problem is that Leeds are no longer dealing with a player approaching the end of his contract.

Ampadu is tied down until 2030, wears the armband and has become one of the clearest symbols of the club’s current project. That means Leeds can simply refuse to sell unless an exceptional offer arrives.

There is also little sporting reason for them to weaken themselves. Leeds finished 14th last season and have started the new campaign solidly, remaining unbeaten through their opening four league games before the Newcastle defeat.

For Chelsea, the attraction is obvious. For Leeds, so is the answer.

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