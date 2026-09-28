Liverpool dealt Cody Gakpo injury blow as expert raises 10-week concern

Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal for Liverpool vs Tottenham (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have suffered a major blow as in-form attacker Cody Gakpo could be out for a lengthy period after suffering an ankle injury during the Netherlands’ 2-1 Nations League victory against Serbia.

The 27-year-old was forced off early in the first half and has officially withdrawn from the Dutch squad to return to Merseyside for detailed assessments.

Cody Gakpo could be out for weeks

Breakdowns from injury expert (@physioscout) indicate that Gakpo’s setback occurred following a scissor-tackle mechanism during the match, which forced his lower leg and ankle into severe eversion and external rotation.

The nature of the challenge raises primary concern for a syndesmosis or high ankle sprain, with upcoming scans required at the AXA Training Centre to rule out any underlying lower-leg fractures.

If tests reveal a moderate-grade syndesmosis or deltoid ligament damage, Gakpo faces an estimated recovery timeline of 3 to 6 weeks.

However, in a worst-case scenario involving a high-grade syndesmosis tear requiring surgical repair, the forward could face 8 to 10+ weeks on the sidelines.

Given the force of the challenge, the Dutchman will be fortunate to escape a prolonged spell out of action, though final timelines depend strictly on imaging results.

Cody Gakpo had to come off in the first half in Serbia vs. Netherlands with an ankle injury. Scissor-tackle type mechanism forced Gakpo's ankle into eversion + external rotation. This mechanism raises concern for a syndesmosis/high ankle sprain. Scans will need to rule out any… pic.twitter.com/1VXiP6Fp9L — Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis (@physioscout) September 28, 2026

Liverpool face Gakpo and Isak injury dilemma before Man City

The timing could hardly be worse for Liverpool, with a huge Premier League clash against Manchester City awaiting them immediately after the international break.

Gakpo has been one of Liverpool’s standout attacking performers this season, making his potential absence a significant blow ahead of the meeting at Anfield.

To make matters worse, Alexander Isak is also an injury concern after withdrawing from the Sweden squad while on international duty.

Liverpool could therefore head into one of their biggest matches of the season with uncertainty surrounding two important attacking players.

The immediate focus will be on the results of Gakpo’s scans, which should provide a clearer picture of the damage and whether he has any realistic chance of facing Manchester City.

Until those assessments are completed, there is no confirmed recovery timeframe, but the injury mechanism has given Liverpool genuine cause for concern.