(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Dejan Kulusevski has been putting in extra work during his time off as the Tottenham star edges closer to finally making his long-awaited return from injury.

According to Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold, the 26-year-old has been using specialist training facilities back home in Sweden to continue building his fitness following more than 500 days on the sidelines.

Kulusevski has already reached a significant milestone by returning to full first-team training under Roberto De Zerbi, with a return to the Tottenham matchday squad now moving increasingly closer.

Dejan Kulusevski using specialist facilities in Sweden

Kulusevski made a major milestone in his rehabilitation journey by rejoining full first-team training under manager Roberto De Zerbi late last month.

While he briefly hit a minor speedbump, a minor physical issue as his body adapted to the intensity of regular first-team sessions, he quickly resumed work alongside his Spurs teammates.

Rather than taking time to rest during his time off, the Swedish international opted to travel home to Sweden to maintain his conditioning using specialised elite training facilities as per Football London.

The current focus remains on building up an uninterrupted bank of high-intensity training sessions.

Provided he avoids any further minor niggles or setbacks, the forward is expected to take his place among the substitutes in the near future.

Dejan Kulusevski could return for Tottenham in late October

Dejan Kulusevski expected to return in late October, a return that will give De Zerbi a major boost

Spurs are targeting a potential return date in late October, with fixtures following the international break, such as the clash against Manchester United or subsequent games, penciled in as potential entry points for his long-awaited comeback.

Having been sidelined for more than 16 months following complex knee surgery, Kulusevski’s return will be a huge lift for De Zerbi.

The Italian manager has previously described the Swede’s comeback as being equivalent to “a new signing,” highlighting the creative spark, press resistance, and tactical versatility he will bring to North London.

Once fully match-fit, Kulusevski’s presence is set to provide a vital spark to Tottenham’s frontline.