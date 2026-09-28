“I want to go back” – Goal and assist machine promises Champions League return soon

Joao Felix warming up for Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Joao Felix has opened the door for a return to Europe with his comments after Portugal’s win over Norway.

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Joao Felix has been the best player in the Saudi League since moving to Al Nassr a year ago. His record is ridiculous. He’s backed that hot form up with a couple of goals for Portugal in this international break already.

That has led to lots of questions about his plans for the future, and Felix made it clear that he’s likely to have another crack at European football before too long.

Joao Felix opens the door to European return after this season

“I am very happy at Al-Nassr. This will be my second year. At the end of the season I will be 27. I have it in mind to return to Europe, though perhaps not immediately,” Felix told Spanish paper AS.

“I don’t know if it will be at the end of this season or the end of the next one, but I want to go back to Europe, play in the Champions League again and compete there.

“It is always different. Playing in Europe, playing in the Champions League, playing against the best teams in the world gives you extra motivation, and obviously I have that in my head.”

Felix’s last few stops in Europe did not go well, and he will be cautious before trying again. However he’s shown his level is very high, and it would be a shame for him to spend the rest of his career in Saudi and not playing in the Champions League.