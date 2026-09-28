"Time to activate the pagers" - Israeli influencer calls for attack against Ireland after 3-0 Nations League defeat

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Split image of Ireland logo and comedian Yevgeny Zarubinsky
photo via x/@ivgiz

An Israeli influencer has caused an outage by joking about attacking Ireland with pager attacks after their 3-0 defeat in the Nations League. 

The UEFA Nations League fixture, played at a neutral venue in Debrecen, Hungary, had already generated huge political tension prior to kick-off.

Following Ireland’s convincing 3-0 victory, an online post by an Israeli government official appeared to issue a veiled warning toward Ireland, leaving fans and commentators stunned across social media.

The comedian whose bio on X reads that he is member of Israeli Office of Digital Defence (@ivgiz) posted the following tweet after the defeat:  “Come on, it’s time to activate the pagers we scattered in Ireland”

 

The social media post ignited swift backlash from football supporters, journalists, and observers, who condemned the rhetoric as wholly inappropriate for an international sporting event.

Many believed him to be an actual member of the Israeli government, and were left shocked by the tweet.

 

The reaction comes amid heightened scrutiny around Israel’s international sports fixtures, with the provocative post escalating already sharp tensions between the two footballing nations ahead of their scheduled return match.

Despite the backlash, the media personality doubled down on his comment by posting and pinning the following tweet:

 

How Ireland team protested against playing with Israel with gestures before the game

The pitch action was heavily shaped by a series of deliberate protests from the Irish squad.

Following internal discussions on whether to boycott the match, which saw goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu withdraw entirely, the remaining Irish players decided to proceed while making their stance clear.

Before kick-off, the Ireland team skipped traditional pre-match handshakes with the Israeli side and stood with bowed heads and hands behind their backs as the Israeli national anthem played.

Captain Dara O’Shea avoided exchanging pennants or shaking hands with Israeli captain Manor Solomon during the coin toss.

Furthermore, the entire Irish squad wore black armbands as a mark of respect for lives lost in Gaza.

Goalscorer Jack Moylan punctuated Ireland’s dominance by taking off his armband, kissing it, and raising it high after netting the third goal, while O’Shea pledged his match earnings to aid relief efforts in Gaza.

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