(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Jeremy Jacquet put in an outstanding performance for France during their 1-0 victory over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

The 21-year-old Liverpool defender handed in a commanding display on his full senior international debut, proving he is fully equipped to handle the pressure of elite-level football.

Jeremy Jacquet perfect debut for France

Starting at center-back for Les Bleus, Jacquet delivered a complete individual performance on both sides of the ball.

The defender won the most tackles (4) of any player on the pitch and ranked second for most duels won (6), suffocating Belgium’s dangerous attacking transitions throughout the contest.

In addition to his defensive solidity, Jacquet demonstrated exceptional composure and progressive passing range out from the back.

He completed the joint-most passes into the opposition’s final third (10), showing incredible vision and tactical maturity to orchestrate play from deep positions.

? ????? – Jeremy Jacquet against Belgium: • 69/75 accurate passes

• 88 touches (1 in opposition box)

• 10 passes into the final third

• 7 defensive contributions

• 4 tackles

• 3 clearances (2 headed)

• 4 recoveries

• 5/8 ground duels won

• 1/1 aerial duels won… pic.twitter.com/iMoJbQRyNF — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 28, 2026

French media blown away by Liverpool star’s performance

The young defender’s dominant outing sparked immediate acclaim across European sports outlets.

French media outlets were quick to celebrate his seamless transition onto the international stage, highlighting how effortlessly he stepped up to senior international competition.

Prominent publication Get French Football News singled out the youngster during the match, noting:

“A word on Jérémy Jacquet. The Liverpool centre-back has picked up where he left off on Merseyside with a determined display of defensive domination. He simply belongs at the highest level.”

60 | Belgium 0-0 France A word on Jérémy Jacquet. The Liverpool centre-back has picked up where he left off on Merseyside with a determined display of defensive domination. He simply belongs at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/vWoe2HAOxR — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 28, 2026

Have Liverpool found their long-term Virgil van Dijk replacement?

Jacquet’s rise to prominence comes as no surprise to Liverpool supporters.

Since completing his summer transfer to Anfield, the Frenchman has hit the ground running, earning early praise for his physical presence, aerial dominance, and calmness in possession.

With Virgil van Dijk entering the final year of his contract on Merseyside, Jacquet’s immediate impact for both club and country suggests Liverpool may already have secured their long-term defensive anchor.

If his maiden international start is any indication, the former Rennes prodigy possesses every attribute required to lead the Reds’ backline for years to come.