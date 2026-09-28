(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Yankuba Minteh’s failed summer transfer to Liverpool may not be the end of the story, with the Brighton winger still thought to be keen on an eventual switch to Anfield.

The 22-year-old was the subject of serious interest from Liverpool before the deadline, but Brighton stood firm over their valuation.

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His injury also complicated matters, and that remains the biggest obstacle to any renewed move in January.

Minteh still favours move to Liverpool

Speaking to Sport Witness, Gambian football expert Baboucarr Fallaboweh said Minteh would still prefer Liverpool if another opportunity arises.

He said:

“I think Liverpool. He will still want to go to Liverpool. Depending on [how] Liverpool will activate that desire to still have him,”

“Because right now, his situation has not been helped because he is injured. If not, then you could have more justification for him to showcase his performance why Liverpool were after him.”

“But at the overall situation, even if he moves, I don’t think he will move outside the Premier League. Manchester United can come banging on their doors.”

“It’s a big win for him to be associated with Liverpool. So, it gives other big European clubs around the world to take a closer look at him now that they know Brighton’s actual price. So, it will be easier for them to explore it.”

Sky Sports reported in August that Brighton rejected Liverpool bids worth £50m and £60m, with the winger’s injury expected to keep him out until October.

Anfield still looks like the natural destination

Liverpool’s interest makes sense because Minteh offers pace, directness and the ability to attack defenders one-on-one.

He scored seven goals and registered five assists in his first Brighton season, before adding three goals and four assists last term. The key now is his recovery.

If Minteh returns strongly and quickly regains form, Liverpool could reasonably revisit the deal in January. Brighton’s valuation may still be high, but the Reds would at least have fresh evidence that the injury has not affected him long term.

Manchester United’s name adds another dimension. They may be monitoring the same opportunity if Minteh becomes available, but the Reds already have the advantage of having made serious bids.

For now, the transfer is on hold rather than dead. If Minteh gets back on the pitch and performs, the January window could bring the story back to life.

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