Liverpool pick up two international injuries and are already looking ahead to Man City clash

Alexander Isak in action for Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak both picked up injuries on international duty over the weekend.

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International breaks strike fear into the hearts of club managers at the best of times. This new style, with four games crammed into three weeks, are even more terrifying for them.

Every team is bound to see an injury or two picked up along the way, and in Liverpool’s case they’ve had two players before even the first round of fixtures is over.

First up it was Alexander Isak, who has gradually been finding his form after a terrible first year on Merseyside. He scored in Sweden’s win over Romania, but after the game was revealed to have a thigh injury. He’s gone back to Liverpool for treatment, and the good news is that the longer break means no game until the 11th of October, by when they hope he will be back.

Gakpo limps off for successful Netherlands

Another in form player who has gone down is Cody Gakpo. The winger limped off just 17 minutes into the Netherlands’ win over Serbia last night.

There aren’t yet indications on whether he will stay with his country or return to Liverpool, but the early signs are that it’s not too serious. The very fact he’s considering staying with his country proves it’s pretty minor.

Gakpo had a difficult summer with transfer interest from Premier League teams swirling around him. He had finally put that behind him and started the season well, only for this to come at a terrible time.

The Reds will be praying both are available for the Man City game coming up after the break.