Liverpool told to forget about signing French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

(Photo via Liverpool FC)

Liverpool’s long-standing admiration for Aurelien Tchouameni has resurfaced, but any attempt to bring the France international to Anfield now looks considerably more difficult than it did a few years ago.

The 26-year-old is established at Real Madrid, recently committed his future until 2031 and remains part of Jose Mourinho’s midfield plans.

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Liverpool still have reasons to admire him, particularly with Andoni Iraola searching for greater balance in the middle of the pitch, but the finances involved could force the club to look elsewhere.

Liverpool would need a huge offer

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider that Liverpool’s previous interest could return, although Real Madrid are in an extremely strong negotiating position.

He said:

“There was interest previously in Tchouameni, and I’m sure there will be interest again going forward.

“But it will be a very difficult deal to do because he only recently signed a new contract at Real Madrid to extend his stay until 2031.

“Real are obviously counting on Tchouameni. They’re obviously happy with him and they hope he will continue to play a signficant part in their plans under Jose Mourinho.

“And again, because of Real Madrid’s position, it would cost a huge amount to try and even prise him away from the Bernabeu as well.

“So I think if Liverpool are looking for midfield reinforcements in the next couple of transfer windows they might have to look elsewhere.”

Liverpool’s interest is especially notable after Julian Ward returned as sporting director. Ward was involved when the Reds pursued Tchouameni before his move to Madrid, and Football Insider reports that the midfielder remains on his radar.

The need for midfield improvement is also real. Liverpool have made an uneven start under Iraola, with their midfield balance criticised after three draws in their opening five league matches.

Red would have to look for other targets in the market

Tchouameni would solve several problems at once.

He offers physicality, defensive discipline and the ability to protect space behind more attacking midfielders.

That could give Florian Wirtz and Liverpool’s forwards greater freedom while also making Iraola’s aggressive pressing system more secure.

The problem is value. Real Madrid’s official figures show Tchouameni has already featured four times this season, starting two of his three La Liga appearances, which shows that he is still part of their plans rather than a fringe player.

Liverpool have shown they can spend heavily, but another enormous fee after their recent investment would need to be justified carefully.

Tchouameni remains an excellent fit. The more realistic question is whether Liverpool can find a similar profile without paying a Real Madrid premium.

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