Liverpool wait to pounce as Jose Mourinho makes his decision over midfielder

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni looks on (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Real Madrid handed key midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni a new contract, but that hasn’t killed Liverpool’s interest.

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Liverpool are not letting go of the chance to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, despite the midfielder having recently signed a new contract.

As part of Madrid’s big reshuffle in the summer, it looked like Tchouameni could be on the way out. However productive talks with new coach Jose Mourinho saw the France international convinced to stay and sign a new contract.

TeamTalk say this has not ended Liverpool’s interest however. “The club have maintained communication with the player’s camp,” they write.

Liverpool wait to see how Tchouameni situation develops

Right now, it all depends on how things go in Madrid. If Tchouameni falls out of favour and Mourinho doesn’t live up to his word, it’s easy to see a departure despite the recent contract signing. And there is a lot of competition in the Madrid midfield right now.

“Tchouameni would not be prepared to accept a role as merely a squad player at the Santiago Bernabeu,” Graeme Bailey writes.

However, if that project starts moving in the right direction and Tchouameni becomes a key player once again, it’s not clear how the Reds would persuade him to join.

“For now, Liverpool are not actively pushing for a deal and Tchouameni remains a Real Madrid player with a new long-term contract.”

But a lot can change in the space of a season, especially in the explosive environs of the Bernabeu, and while Jose Mourinho is in charge, nothing can be ruled out.