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Crystal Palace are moving quickly to secure Tyrick Mitchell’s future, with Manchester United and Liverpool among the clubs watching closely in case talks fail.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal, although Palace can extend it by another 12 months.

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That gives them some protection, but the growing interest from major Premier League clubs makes a longer agreement increasingly important.

Crystal Palace step up Mitchell contract talks

According to Football Insider, Palace are accelerating plans to offer Mitchell a new long-term contract after his strong start under Pierre Sage.

Talks are expected before the turn of the year, with chairman Steve Parish keen to keep the club’s key players tied down. Mitchell has now made around 250 appearances for Palace and remains first choice despite the summer arrival of Ben Chilwell.

For Man United, the attraction is clear. Michael Carrick still wants to strengthen at left-back, and Mitchell is reportedly high on the shortlist because of his consistency, defensive reliability and improved attacking output.

Football Insider has also reported that United believe he could be receptive to a move if he becomes available.

Liverpool’s interest comes from a slightly different place. Andoni Iraola is thought to want more competition on the left, with concerns over Milos Kerkez’s consistency prompting the club to assess alternatives.

Mitchell’s Premier League experience and potential availability without a major transfer fee make him an obvious player to monitor.

Man United and Liverpool could be forced to act soon

Mitchell’s situation is particularly interesting because he suits both clubs for different reasons.

United need a dependable left-back who can improve the team immediately without requiring a long adaptation period. Mitchell offers exactly that and would also count as a homegrown player, which adds another layer of value.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may view him as a lower-risk option who can compete for minutes without forcing them into another expensive defensive deal.

The complication is Palace. Mitchell is believed to be happy at Selhurst Park, and Palace clearly see him as part of their future. If he signs a new long-term deal, the financial appeal of a 2027 move changes completely.

That could force United and Liverpool to make an earlier decision. Waiting until summer would be the cheapest route if no agreement is signed, but allowing Palace time to secure him could remove the opportunity altogether.

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