Man United learn conditions to appoint Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s admiration for Fabian Hürzeler comes with a significant financial complication, with Brighton determined to protect one of the Premier League’s most highly rated young managers.

The 33-year-old has enhanced his reputation further this season, overseeing a strong Brighton start that included a commanding 3-0 victory over champions Arsenal before the international break.

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Hürzeler’s side have shown the intensity and organisation United have often lacked during their uneven opening weeks under Michael Carrick.

Brighton could demand around £15m for Hürzeler

According to Football Insider, Man United are strong admirers of Hürzeler but have been warned that taking him away from Brighton would require substantial compensation.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson estimates the price could be around £10m-£15m, probably closer to £15m, largely because Brighton protected themselves when Hürzeler signed a new contract during the summer.

That agreement reportedly keeps him at the Amex until 2029.

Brighton have little intention of making negotiations easy either. Separate reporting says they are determined to keep Hürzeler and would resist approaches from both United and Tottenham.

Hürzeler would be expensive but the fit is interesting

United should not change manager simply because Hürzeler is available. Carrick earned considerable credit last season and deserves time to correct the current problems.

However, if United eventually decide a change is necessary, Hürzeler would deserve serious consideration.

Brighton play with the kind of intensity, pressing structure and tactical bravery United are currently trying to establish. His teams are comfortable playing aggressively without becoming completely reckless, and he has shown an ability to develop younger players rather than relying solely on expensive recruitment.

The financial side cannot be ignored. Paying around £15m for Hürzeler, on top of the cost of dismissing Carrick and his staff, would make another managerial change expensive.

But United have spent far more fixing unsuccessful playing recruitment. If the club genuinely believes Hürzeler can lead a long-term project, compensation alone should not end the conversation.

The more important question is whether United are prepared to give a young coach the same patience Brighton have provided him.

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