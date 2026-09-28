Marca: Real Madrid player was wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea this summer

Premier League teams were interested in Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio in the summer, Marca are reporting.

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Real Madrid centre back Raul Asencio has not played a minute this season – but that could be about to change, in pretty dramatic fashion.

Dean Huijsen is suspended following his red card in the Madrid derby. Meanwhile Ibrahima Konate has picked up an injury on international duty with France.

As it stands, it looks like Madrid’s next game will see Asencio line up alongside Antonio Rudiger at centre back for Jose Mourinho. There are some huge games on the horizon, and academy product Asencio is about to be thrown in at the deep end.

Asencio’s major summer decisions could have seen him take very different path

While he now awaits his first minutes of the season – potentially in some massive games – it’s easy to forget how differently things could have gone in the summer.

A piece from Marca today notes that Asencio had offered from Liverpool, Chelsea and Turkey in the summer. Things could easily have gone in another direction, and he could have left his boyhood club.

Instead he stayed put, stayed patient, and is now potentially about to get his reward. It still feels like, long term, his future is away from Madrid. But as a loyal academy player they’ve always been able to call on him when they need him, and he looks set to get his latest chance soon.

His drunk driving conviction in the summer would have been a horrible moment for him – now he can make up for it.