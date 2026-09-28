“Answer is clear” – Fabrizio Romano gives update on under-pressure Premier League manager

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Michael Carrick as safe as Man U boss, with no other coaches contacted.

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Fabrizio Romano has spent this international break being bombarded with questions about Michael Carrick being under pressure at Manchester United, and he’s got an update for curious fans:

“My answer is clear, guys. As of today, Manchester United have not made any movement to contact other coaches,” the transfer guru said in a video.

“Manchester United are not in direct conversation or in direct conversation with coaches or with representatives, so at the moment, it’s completely quiet, and it will stay quiet for the next weeks and they hope months.

“Then obviously, we are, as I always say, in the results business, in the results industry. And so, results are always needed, but Man Utd maintain their confidence in Michael Carrick as a club. Obviously, they cannot be happy, everyone, people at the club, Carrick himself, everyone with the recent results.

Carrick still has time to turn slow start around

It’s always the same – manager are safe until they’re not. The board back them right up until the moment that they don’t. You’re not going to get any briefs from Romano saying that those upstairs at Old Trafford are “losing faith” or considering other options.

They will do all they can to believe that Carrick can turn things around – and if they decide he’s not the man for the job, you can be sure that Romano will be the first with the news that replacements have been contacted.

Still, while results have been poor to start the season, it does feel very possible that the team return from this long break and win a few games, and all this tension is soon dissipated.