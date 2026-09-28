Newcastle United line up move for Brighton ace Yasin Ayari

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could return for Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari if his contract situation remains unresolved heading towards January.

The 22-year-old has become an important part of Fabian Hurzeler’s side and is attracting interest because his current deal expires in 2027.

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Brighton do hold an option to extend it by another year, which gives them some protection, but Newcastle remain among the clubs watching closely.

Newcastle United ready to revisit summer interest

According to Football Insider, Newcastle considered a move for Ayari during the summer before ultimately pursuing other targets.

Their interest has not disappeared, and they could return if talks over a longer-term Brighton contract fail to make progress.

Brighton, however, are already moving to strengthen their position. Football Insider reported on September 25 that the club intend to trigger the one-year extension option, which would keep Ayari under contract until 2028 and remove the immediate risk of losing him cheaply.

That does not necessarily end Newcastle’s interest, but it would make any January deal more expensive.

Ayari’s performances have also given Brighton little reason to consider a quick sale. He has started four of their opening five Premier League games and has become increasingly important to Hurzeler’s pressing system.

Ayari fits the new recruitment model at St. James’ Park

Ayari looks like the type of midfielder Newcastle should be targeting.

He is young, already Premier League-tested and still has room to improve. That fits the club’s wider push towards younger players with resale value rather than relying only on expensive established names.

His profile would also add something useful to Newcastle’s midfield. Ayari is comfortable pressing high, covers ground well and can play in different midfield roles, which would suit a side trying to become more dynamic.

The difficulty is Brighton’s negotiating position.

If they activate the extra year and Ayari continues performing regularly, Newcastle would lose the leverage that comes with a contract running down. Brighton are experienced sellers and rarely let valuable players leave below market value.

That means January will depend heavily on the contract talks.

If Ayari signs a new long-term deal, Newcastle may decide the price is too high. If negotiations stall, however, he could quickly become one of the more realistic midfield opportunities available.

Newcastle face competition from four Premier League clubs for Ligue 1 defender