Newcastle United to block January transfer deal for midfielder

Newcastle United appear determined to keep Joelinton at the heart of their rebuild, with the Brazilian expected to take on an even greater leadership role once he returns from injury.

That matters because Newcastle’s squad has changed dramatically in a short space of time.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Bruno Guimarães and Sandro Tonali both left during the summer, while Matthias Jaissle has inherited a younger group that now needs experienced figures to help set standards inside the dressing room.

Newcastle plan to keep Joelinton beyond January

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have no intention of selling Joelinton in January despite previous links with the Saudi Pro League.

The 30-year-old was named vice-captain before the season began, with Dan Burn taking the armband following Guimarães’ departure.

Newcastle have since gone a step further by confirming a new five-man leadership group featuring Burn, Joelinton, Malick Thiaw, Yoane Wissa and Lewis Miley. That official announcement underlines just how important Joelinton still is to Jaissle’s plans.

His absence has also been noticeable. Newcastle confirmed he was unavailable for the recent win over Hull City, with the squad stretched by a long injury list.

Joelinton already knows the demands of the club better than almost anyone in the current squad.

Joelinton’s experience is now more valuable than ever

Keeping Joelinton makes sense because Newcastle are no longer dealing with the same dressing room they had a year ago.

Tonali joined Tottenham in July, while Guimarães also moved on during a summer of major transition. At the same time, Newcastle recruited several younger players, including Sean Steur, Aladji Bamba and Bazoumana Touré.

That makes Joelinton’s role about more than performances.

He understands the pressure of playing at St James’ Park, has experienced European football with Newcastle and has already been through several stages of the club’s development. In a younger squad, that knowledge can be extremely valuable.

His physical style also still suits Jaissle’s midfield when fit, giving Newcastle aggression and presence that some of their younger options do not yet provide consistently.

A January sale would therefore feel counterproductive unless an extraordinary offer arrived.

Newcastle United line up move for Brighton ace