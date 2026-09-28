One major issues stands between €55m defender loanee and permanent move

Ronald Araujo in action for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are considering triggering the buy option in one of their players’ loan contracts, according to Spanish sources.

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Liverpool spent most of the summer chasing a right back, and when they finally arrived on the decision to loan in Ronald Araujo from Barcelona it had the smell of desperation about it.

However, he’s made a good start to life at Anfield, and there’s already talk about whether the Reds should make the deal permanent.

A piece from Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo claims that Liverpool have “already made up their minds” on the deal, just 7 games into the new season. Araujo has an option set at €55m to make the move permanent, and while it can be negotiated, it seems like they consider it a reasonable price.

Liverpool ready to jump the queue and lock down defender long term

Julian Ward is the Reds’ new sporting director, and he’s apparently considering securing the Araujo deal nice and early. Sources say that people at the club have been “blown away” by Aruajo’s adaptation to English football.

A fast and physical defender, he always looked like he was cut out for the Premier League. Even as a natural centre back, he’s done well as a more defensively minded right back for Andoni Iraola’s rapidly developing Liverpool team.

There is a potential issue – his wages. The Uruguay star is on more then £210,000 a week, with a deal taking him into his mid 30s. He’s unlikely to want to leave much money on the table if he comes to Anfield.

Barcelona may have to agree a lower fee if they really want to get him off the books.