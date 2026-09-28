(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage is growing increasingly frustrated with Evann Guessand, according to former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown.

The forward is facing an uncertain future at Selhurst Park having struggled to secure regular first-team minutes under manager Pierre Sage.

Mick Brown claims Pierre Sage is ‘fed up’ with Evann Guessand

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown highlighted how Guessand’s ongoing issues with form and application have pushed him out of the first-team picture.

“I’ve had my doubts about Guessand from his time at Aston Villa where he really struggled,” Brown explained.

“Now he’s not even getting into the squad at Crystal Palace because he’s not good enough, his performances haven’t been good enough and the manager has other options.

“It seems he has had this disagreement with the manager after being dropped from the squad, but that can go one of two ways.

“Either he gets his head down and works hard to improve and show the manager that he deserves to be there, like his teammates have, or he sulks and stays on the sidelines.

“It seems like Sage is already fed up with him, because it’s got to a point where he’s saying publicly, Guessand is not doing enough to prove he deserves to be in the team. There are probably four players in that Crystal Palace squad who are ahead of him now, and they might not be better players, but they’re doing more for the manager.

“Then you’ve got Sarr and Mateta to come back, that pushes him even further out, so it’s difficult to see how he’s going to get back in unless he shows the manager he deserves it.”

Evann Guessand facing uncertain Crystal Palace future

Guessand initially impressed while on loan from Villa but has struggled under the new Palace boss

The Ivory Coast international rejoined Palace on loan from Aston Villa over the summer following an initial spell where he showed flashes of potential, including scoring against Wolves.

However, since returning to South London, the 25-year-old has struggled to replicate that impact under Pierre Sage.

Having been omitted from key matchday squads, Guessand must now drastically raise his level to revive his Palace career or face a potential early return to Villa Park come January.