(Photo by Peksi Cahyo/Getty Images)

Estevao Willian’s second season at Chelsea has started very differently from his first, and Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation.

The 19-year-old remains one of Chelsea’s most exciting young players, but he has found Premier League opportunities difficult to come by under Xabi Alonso.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That has naturally created questions over how large a role he will have this season, even though there is currently no indication that Chelsea want to sell.

Barcelona watching Estevao’s situation at Chelsea

According to Sport, Barcelona are monitoring Estevao as frustration grows around his limited involvement at Stamford Bridge.

The numbers explain why the subject has become relevant. Chelsea’s official statistics show Estevao has made four Premier League appearances this season but played only 23 minutes, without starting a league match.

Across all competitions, he has made eight appearances and played 245 minutes.

His reduced role comes after an encouraging debut campaign in which he produced eight goals and three assists in 36 appearances, including a memorable Champions League goal against Barcelona.

There is, however, an important distinction between external reports of frustration and Estevao’s own public comments. Speaking while away with Brazil, he said he was concentrating on the things he could control and continuing to work for opportunities.

The Brazilian has also only recently returned fully from the serious hamstring injury that ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup.

Blues need a clearer plan for the Brazilian youngster

Barcelona’s reported interest should not cause Chelsea to panic, but Estevao’s minutes are worth watching.

At 19, there is nothing unusual about a young attacker facing competition. The concern is whether his pathway is clear enough. Twenty-three Premier League minutes across the opening five matches is a significant drop from the role he held last season.

Chelsea should resist any temptation to consider a permanent sale. Estevao has already demonstrated that he can influence high-level games, and his ceiling remains extremely high.

A January decision should instead depend on how Alonso uses him between now and December.

If his opportunities increase, the speculation will probably fade. If he remains restricted largely to cup football and late substitute appearances, Barcelona and other clubs will inevitably see an opening.

For Chelsea, the challenge is making sure one of their brightest young attackers still feels that his development is best served at Stamford Bridge.

Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea battle for £25m-rated wide player