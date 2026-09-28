(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal are both keeping a close eye on Porto right-back Alberto Costa, whose rapid rise has made him one of the more interesting young defenders on the European market.



The 22-year-old only joined Porto from Juventus in July 2025, but he quickly became a regular and finished his first season in Portugal with 47 appearances and eight assists.

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A Bola also reported that he was the fifth-most-used Porto player in 2025-26, showing how quickly he established himself.

Transfer interest grows as Porto protect their position

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man United and Arsenal are among several clubs monitoring Costa, alongside Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

No formal bids have been made, with the interested clubs still at the scouting and analysis stage.

What makes any deal difficult is Porto’s contractual protection. The Portuguese club paid Juventus €15m plus up to €1m in bonuses for Costa and tied him down until June 2030.

His contract also includes a €65m release clause, while Juventus retained 10% of the profit from any future sale.

His performances this season have strengthened their position further. FBref records Costa starting five of Porto’s first six matches across the league and Champions League, including the full 90 minutes against Man City.

Man United & Arsenal would be buying potential

From Man United’s perspective, Costa would provide genuine competition at right-back and fit the club’s recent focus on younger players who can develop into long-term starters.

For Arsenal, the attraction is slightly different. Mikel Arteta values defenders who can play multiple roles and contribute in possession, and Costa’s ability to push forward or operate more conservatively would give him useful tactical flexibility.

The concern is price. Paying close to €60m-€65m for a 22-year-old with only a relatively short track record at the highest level would be a major commitment.

Porto’s negotiating position is strong precisely because they do not need to sell.

Costa’s attacking output is encouraging, though. Eight assists last season from full-back is significant, and his pace and recovery ability make him well suited to teams defending high up the pitch.

For both United and Arsenal, the sensible approach is to keep watching rather than rush.

If Costa continues developing, the release clause may eventually look less intimidating. Right now, however, Porto hold almost all the leverage.

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