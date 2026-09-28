“Very close” – Tottenham set to be disappointed by latest news of Bayern star’s contract talks

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s hopes of re-signing Harry Kane are going to be crushed when he signs a new contract at Bayern.

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Fabrizio Romano doesn’t have much to talk about in terms of transfers right now, but he is very much keeping on top of major contract news.

Top of the list right now is Harry Kane – we’re all waiting for him to agree an extension at Bayern Munich. Romano has a positive update on the situation, making it clear that the striker is close to a new arrangement.

Kane “very close” to new Bayern deal

“For Harry Kane, the negotiations and talks between Harry Kane, his brother Charlie, and Bayern over new deal are proceeding very well,” Romano said on his channel.

“So, what now they are clarifying, according to my information, rather than the economical side, financially, the agreement is very close between Harry Kane and Bayern.

“It’s about the length of the contract, how many years, how to sort that clause Harry Kane had in his contract for a Premier League return, for Tottenham matching rights.

“So, they have something to clarify in terms of clauses, in terms of length of the contract, but already being almost there financially there, I think it’s a big news for Bayern, so really, really getting closer.

“I think it’s happening. It’s very close.”

So, as expected, the Tottenham links are a pure red herring. Kane is getting everything he ever wanted out of the Bayern move, and won’t be going back to Spurs while he’s still good enough to be selected for the German giants.

You can see Romano speaking in the Youtube clip embedded here: