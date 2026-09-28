(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres was on the scoresheet again for Sweden, scoring their third goal of the night against Poland.

The Arsenal striker enjoyed a prolific international break, taking full advantage of his time with the national team to send a firm reminder of his lethal capabilities in front of goal.

Viktor Gyokeres scores again for Sweden

In the absence of striking partner Alexander Isak, Gyokeres spearheaded the Swedish attack during their UEFA Nations League clash against Poland.

After Benjamin Nygren opened the scoring and Yasin Ayari doubled Sweden’s tally following Sebastian Szymański’s equalizer, Gyokeres put the game beyond doubt.

In the 72nd minute, the 28-year-old forward showed incredible movement and positioning to be at the receiving end of a sublime cross which the Swede finished first time on the volley into the back of the net.

Look at this Gyokeres goal for Sweden against Poland. It says alot about Arsenal. If Saka can find him like Wålemark did, he would’ve been scoring more goals. Btw, that’s Saka’s trademark kind of cross before you say something else. pic.twitter.com/I5eQAg5Dp8 — Melvin AFC (@MelvinaGunner) September 28, 2026

Nice goal and good positioning from Viktor Gyökeres pic.twitter.com/vuLh8vD3L3 — The original@ (@VictorKlaus69) September 28, 2026

Having also scored in the previous fixture against Romania, Gyokeres finished the international window with two goals in two games, demonstrating his razor-sharp instincts as Sweden’s primary central threat.

Gyokeres sends clear message to Mikel Arteta

Gyokeres’ impressive international form serves as a clear statement to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Following a decent debut campaign where he scored 21 goals in all competitions, the striker has endured a frustrating start to the new domestic season.

Limited primarily to late substitute appearances in recent Premier League and Champions League fixtures, Gyokeres has temporarily fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

His lack of starting minutes has inevitably sparked media speculation surrounding his long-term role at the club.

However, by delivering decisive performances on the international stage, Gyokeres has given Arteta plenty of food for thought ahead of Arsenal’s dense autumn schedule.

The powerful frontman will be hoping his international heroics earn him a place back in the Gunners’ starting lineup when club football resumes.