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Arsenal are moving to secure Martin Ødegaard’s long-term future, with the club reportedly making it clear that their captain is viewed as “non-transferable” despite interest from elsewhere.

It represents another important piece of long-term planning at the Emirates.

Ødegaard remains central to Mikel Arteta’s midfield, and Arsenal’s determination to keep him comes shortly after Arteta himself agreed a new deal following last season’s Premier League title success.

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Reuters reported that Arsenal moved to secure the manager after he delivered their first league championship in 22 years.

Arsenal reject approches for captain Martin Ødegaard

According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, Ødegaard is getting closer to extending his Arsenal contract, with the club regarding the Norwegian as a key player and non-transferable.

Schira also reports that Arsenal have rejected approaches from Saudi Arabia and leading European clubs over recent months rather than entertain a sale.

That position is supported by other reports around the midfielder’s future.

TEAMtalk reported that negotiations between Arsenal and Ødegaard’s representatives were progressing positively, with the 27-year-old ready to follow Arteta by committing himself to the project.

It is a notable change from the uncertainty surrounding his future earlier in the summer.

Reports at the time suggested Arsenal could consider major offers, while Galatasaray were also linked with him. However, sources later described claims of an imminent move to Turkey as “completely false”.

Gunners are protecting the core of Arteta’s team

Calling Ødegaard non-transferable sends a clear message about Arsenal’s priorities.

Last season was disrupted by injuries, but his technical quality, creativity and understanding of Arteta’s positional system remain difficult to replace. There would be little sense in weakening the midfield just as Arsenal are trying to build on a title-winning campaign.

The timing also matters. Arteta is staying, Arsenal are reportedly working on other important renewals, and Ødegaard appears happy to continue as captain.

Rejecting lucrative approaches now could therefore prove more valuable than chasing another major transfer fee. Arsenal have reached the stage where keeping their best players is every bit as important as signing new ones.

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