Arsenal and Real Madrid learn shock Man City stance over Haaland amid relegation threat

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly determined to demand a premium fee for Erling Haaland even if their ongoing Premier League case eventually results in relegation.

The Norwegian’s future has become one of the biggest questions surrounding City since reports emerged that an independent commission found the club guilty of 114 of 115 alleged financial-rule breaches.

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No punishment has yet been imposed, while City continue to deny wrongdoing and are expected to appeal.

Man City will not sell Erling Haaland cheaply

According to Football Insider, City believe it would be “inconceivable” for Haaland to remain and play Championship football if relegation were imposed, but that would not mean interested clubs could sign him at a reduced price.

Several major European clubs are reportedly prepared to move for the 26-year-old if City drop out of the Premier League.

Arsenal and Real Madrid have already been linked with approaches, while Barcelona have also retained a long-standing interest.

City’s strongest negotiating weapon is Haaland’s contract. He signed a 10-year agreement in January 2025 that runs until the summer of 2034, leaving the club under no contractual pressure to accept a bargain offer.

His value is also supported by extraordinary production. City’s 2025 annual report recorded 85 Premier League goals in his first three seasons, at an average of one every 95 minutes.

City would still hold considerable leverage

Relegation would obviously change the transfer landscape, but it would not automatically make Haaland cheap.

A player may want to leave after dropping into the Championship, yet a contract lasting until 2034 gives City considerable control over the process. Unless there is a release mechanism or another contractual route out, interested clubs would still have to negotiate.

The bigger issue would be market pressure. If Haaland made it clear he wanted Champions League football, City might eventually decide that keeping an unhappy superstar serves little purpose.

Even then, competition between Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona and other elite clubs could actually help City maintain a huge asking price.

For Arsenal, the possibility would be particularly intriguing because signing Haaland would simultaneously strengthen their attack and remove City’s most dangerous goalscorer.

Real Madrid would present obvious competition, however, and any eventual transfer would almost certainly be financially enormous.

The crucial point is that relegation remains only a possible sanction. Potential outcomes range from fines and points deductions to relegation, and City’s expected appeal could considerably extend the process.

Until that is resolved, Haaland’s future remains more contingency planning than an imminent transfer battle.

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