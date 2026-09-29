Cody Gakpo is expected to miss crucial games for Liverpool with latest injury

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been dealt another unwanted injury setback during the international break, with Cody Gakpo expected to spend several weeks on the sidelines after suffering an ankle problem with the Netherlands.

The 27-year-old was forced off just 17 minutes into the Dutch side’s 2-1 Nations League win over Serbia after a heavy challenge from Saša Lukić.

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Gakpo initially attempted to continue but eventually conceded that he could not play on, adding to Andoni Iraola’s concerns before Liverpool’s return to club action.

Gakpo could miss several weeks for Liverpool

Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink has reported that Gakpo faces a “several weeks” recovery period, although the expectation is that the forward will only require a relatively short break rather than a lengthy spell out.

Cody Gakpo ligt er enkele weken uit, heeft onderzoek in Eindhoven uitgewezen. De Liverpool-aanvaller moest tegen Servië na een overtreding al snel naar de kant en moet dus eventjes revalideren. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) September 28, 2026

The Dutch FA has since confirmed that Gakpo has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad and returned to Liverpool for further assessment. Reuters also confirmed the ankle injury, although Liverpool have not yet announced an exact return date.

That uncertainty makes Liverpool’s upcoming schedule particularly important.

Their first game after the international break is a major Premier League meeting with Manchester City at Anfield on October 11.

Three days later, Iraola’s side travel to Austria to face LASK in the Champions League before visiting Brentford on October 17. Liverpool’s official fixture list confirms all three matches.

If Gakpo is sidelined for around three weeks, the City and LASK matches appear particularly doubtful, while Brentford could represent a possible comeback target depending on his recovery.

Injury exposes the depth of Iraola’s squad

Gakpo’s absence would be especially frustrating because he had entered the international break in good form. He scored a late equaliser for the Netherlands against Germany on September 24, continuing an encouraging start under new Dutch coach Xavi Hernández.

Liverpool also have other fitness concerns. Alexander Isak returned early from Sweden duty with a thigh problem, while Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni have already been unavailable.

That could leave Iraola reshuffling his attack for one of Liverpool’s biggest games of the season.

There is no reason to rush Gakpo back, particularly with an ankle injury. But if the initial three-week estimate proves accurate, Liverpool will have to find a way through Manchester City without one of their most established attacking options.

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