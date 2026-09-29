How Man City feel about their appeal over the finacial charges facing the club

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester City remain convinced they can overturn the verdict in their long-running financial case and are reportedly refusing to make contingency plans for relegation.



The club were reported last week to have been found guilty of the vast majority of the Premier League’s financial charges against them.

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However, City continue to deny wrongdoing and believe the legal battle is far from finished, meaning uncertainty around possible sanctions could continue well beyond this season.

Man City not preparing for relegation scenario

According to Football Insider, Manchester City remain “confident” that an appeal will ultimately go in their favour.

The report claims City’s hierarchy intend to continue protesting their innocence until every available legal route has been exhausted.

As a result, they are not currently planning for a possible drop into the Championship or considering a major restructuring of the first-team squad.

That stance fits with the club’s public position. City chief executive Ferran Soriano told members of the European Football Clubs board this week that the club intend to clear their name and believe they can eventually win the case.

He also indicated that the process could still take a considerable amount of time.

Potential punishments remain uncertain. Reuters reported that sanctions could range from fines and points deductions to relegation, although the appeals process could significantly delay any final outcome.

City’s confidence creates a high risk waiting game

City’s approach is understandable from a legal perspective. Preparing publicly for relegation could undermine the message that they believe the verdict will eventually be overturned.

However, there is also an obvious football risk.

If the appeal fails and a severe sporting punishment follows, City could suddenly be forced to make huge decisions about contracts, wages and the futures of elite players such as Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi.

The club currently appear unwilling to entertain that scenario, but other sides are already watching closely. Reports have linked Arsenal and Real Madrid with Haaland, while several members of City’s squad would inevitably attract major interest if their Premier League status changed.

City therefore face two separate battles: proving their case legally and keeping the squad focused while the uncertainty continues.

Their confidence may ultimately be justified, but until the appeal is resolved, the lack of a visible contingency plan means the consequences could become complicated very quickly if the ruling stands.

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