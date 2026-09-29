'Liverpool are keen on him' - Expert confirms Iraola is keen on three-goal PL attacker

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keeping a close watch on Kevin Schade after the Brentford winger’s impressive start to the season put him firmly on the radar of several leading Premier League clubs.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in five league appearances for Keith Andrews’ side, helping Brentford climb to fourth after an unbeaten opening five matches.

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His form has also earned him a nomination for the Premier League’s September Player of the Month award.

Liverpool scouts impressed by Schade

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have had scouts watching Schade and could consider a January move as they look to add more depth in wide attacking areas.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown said:

“Schade is a very good player and he’s showing that for Brentford at the moment,”

“He’s a goalscorer, and they’re not always easy to find at the moment, especially if you’re looking for somebody who is suited to the Premier League and this level of football.

“So it comes as no surprise that Liverpool are keen on him, I expect they will have had scouts watching him closely at his last few games.

“He’s very direct, physical, quick, very good on the ball, and like I say, he’s got an eye for goal, so that ticks a number of boxes as the type of player Liverpool are looking for.

“Liverpool want to strengthen out wide, so if he continues to play at a high level, there is no reason why they couldn’t make a move for him.”

There is strong independent support for the wider transfer interest.

Sky Sports reported that Brentford have opened talks over a new long-term contract, with Liverpool and Arsenal currently regarded as two of his keenest admirers. Schade’s existing deal runs until 2028.

Reds will have serious competition for the attacker

Schade’s appeal to Liverpool is easy to understand. He already knows the Premier League, can attack space aggressively and offers more physicality than many traditional wide players.

His underlying numbers are encouraging too. Brentford’s official statistics list nine shots, six on target and 15 aerial duels won from 27, alongside his three goals.

The timing is also interesting because Liverpool have fresh attacking fitness concerns.

Alexander Isak has returned early from Sweden duty with a minor thigh injury, while Cody Gakpo has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad with an ankle problem.

Still, a January deal would not be straightforward. Brentford are actively trying to extend Schade’s contract, Arsenal are monitoring him closely, and his value will only rise if this form continues.

Liverpool should keep watching, but Brentford now have every reason to make any mid-season move expensive.

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