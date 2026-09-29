Liverpool face Van Dijk decision as shock club is ready to offer him a leading role

Galatasaray are reportedly preparing an ambitious move for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as they look to address growing concerns in central defence.

The Turkish champions have struggled for defensive consistency early this season, including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor earlier in September.

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Their hierarchy are therefore expected to prioritise defensive reinforcements when the January transfer window opens.

Galatasaray preparing fresh Van Dijk approach

According to Fotomac, Galatasaray have decided to revive their long-standing interest in Van Dijk, who has reportedly been on their transfer agenda for around two years.

The report claims Galatasaray would like to explore a January deal, but Liverpool’s reluctance to lose their captain midway through the campaign could push any serious move towards next summer.

Fotomac states that Van Dijk’s current agreement is due to expire at the end of the season, potentially allowing him to negotiate with overseas clubs from January.

Liverpool confirmed Van Dijk’s most recent contract extension in April 2025, when he committed his future beyond the 2024-25 campaign. He remains captain under Andoni Iraola and has started the new season as one of the club’s senior leaders.

There is also an intriguing Mohamed Salah connection. Salah ended his nine-year Liverpool career this summer and completed a move to Trabzonspor in August, meaning Van Dijk could potentially join his former teammate in Turkish football if Galatasaray succeed with their plans.

Liverpool should be cautious about losing another leader

Galatasaray’s interest is understandable. Even at 35, Van Dijk remains an experienced, commanding defender capable of immediately raising standards in a back line.

For Liverpool, however, this is about more than age.

Salah has already gone, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté also left during the summer, and Van Dijk now carries even greater responsibility within a changing squad.

Liverpool officially confirmed Alisson, Joe Gomez and Dominik Szoboszlai as part of the leadership group beneath him.

That makes a January sale particularly difficult to justify unless Van Dijk actively pushes to leave.

The bigger decision comes next summer. If Galatasaray can offer a substantial contract and Van Dijk feels ready for a different challenge, Turkey could become a genuine option.

For now, though, Liverpool still benefit enormously from his leadership while Iraola reshapes the team.

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