Liverpool told Mitchell move would be a ‘pretty smart signing’ as Ward plans take shape

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool could make left-back a priority area under returning sporting director Julian Ward, and Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell is emerging as a realistic option ahead of 2027.



The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his Palace contract and has attracted interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United.

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A January move could become increasingly realistic if Palace fail to make progress on a new deal.

Liverpool backed to make a move for Mitchell

Speaking on Anfield Index, journalist David Lynch explained why Mitchell’s profile would suit Liverpool, particularly because of his Premier League experience and homegrown status.

“Someone like Mitchell as a left-back on a free transfer; he’s homegrown as well. That would be a pretty smart signing,” Lynch told Anfield Index’s YouTube channel.

“I think there’s a good chance he’d be coming and be really good competition at left-back for Liverpool.

“I think he’s quite a good player and, as I say, he ticks the homegrown box as well.”

That argument has become more relevant since Julian Ward was officially reappointed Liverpool sporting director, replacing Richard Hughes.

Ward returns with more than 14 years of experience inside the club’s recruitment structure and is expected to work closely with Andoni Iraola on future squad planning.

Palace, however, are not ready to lose Mitchell easily. Separate reporting says they are accelerating contract talks and retain an option to extend his current agreement by another year.

Mitchell could be the solution to their left-back problems

The appeal is fairly straightforward.

Liverpool already have Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas, but neither situation necessarily rules out another addition. Mitchell would offer established Premier League experience without requiring the adaptation period that often comes with overseas signings.

His homegrown status is another major advantage. Squad-registration rules make players with that profile especially useful, particularly for clubs competing across several competitions.

A free transfer would also allow Liverpool to direct more of their budget towards other positions.

The biggest question is whether Mitchell would be willing to arrive as competition rather than an automatic starter.

If Ward can offer a clear pathway and Palace fail to secure a new contract, Liverpool would be getting a proven 27-year-old at a relatively low financial risk. That makes the deal more practical than glamorous and sometimes those are exactly the signings that strengthen a squad most efficiently.

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