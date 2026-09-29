Liverpool urged to move for two Man City players if relegation triggers transfer exodus

Liverpool have been told that Manchester City’s uncertain future could eventually present them with an opportunity to strengthen two important areas of Andoni Iraola’s squad.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Nico O’Reilly and Antoine Semenyo would both suit Liverpool if severe punishment in City’s financial case resulted in players becoming available.

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Any such scenario remains hypothetical, with sanctions yet to be confirmed and City expected to challenge the reported verdict. Reuters says possible punishments could range from financial penalties and points deductions to relegation.

Agbonlahor names O’Reilly and Semenyo for Liverpool

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor first highlighted Liverpool’s left-back position and suggested England international O’Reilly would be an attractive option.

“Nico O’Reilly — I would say Liverpool. They are dying for a left-back,” Agbonlahor said.

“[Kostas] Tsimikas is their second choice, [Milos] Kerkez hasn’t been at their level. I think that would be a great move.”

He then turned his attention to Semenyo:

“I am going Semenyo to Liverpool,” Agbonlahor added.

“Liverpool, he walks into their side on the left-hand side or right-hand side. He is the perfect player for Liverpool.”

Semenyo is particularly interesting because Liverpool already explored his situation before his move to City.

City eventually signed him from Bournemouth in January after meeting his £65million release clause, handing him a contract until 2031. He had already produced 10 league goals and three assists that season before moving to Manchester.

Semenyo looks the more natural fit for the Reds

Both suggestions make sense, but for different reasons.

O’Reilly would give Iraola another athletic, technically strong option at left-back and could also provide midfield flexibility. At just 21, he fits Liverpool’s preference for players who can develop further.

Semenyo, though, has the clearer connection to Liverpool’s current project. Iraola knows him extremely well from Bournemouth, where he described the winger as “one of the best” players he had coached before his City move.

His ability to play from either flank, carry the ball aggressively and contribute goals would give Liverpool another direct attacking threat.

Nothing can happen unless City’s situation changes significantly, however. Relegation has not been imposed, and there is currently no indication either player is seeking a departure.

For Liverpool, this is therefore a situation to watch rather than an immediate transfer plan.

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