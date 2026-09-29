Man United make shock Luke Shaw U-turn after latest contract update emerges

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Manchester United are preparing to discuss a new contract with Luke Shaw, suggesting the club still see the experienced defender as part of their plans despite continuing to search for competition at left-back.

Shaw’s current deal expires in June 2027, so United will soon have to decide how far they are willing to go to keep their longest-serving first-team player.

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The 31-year-old has been at Old Trafford since arriving from Southampton in 2014 and has now made more than 250 appearances for the club.

Man United plan Shaw talks in early 2027

According to Football Insider, Man United intend to open discussions with Shaw at the beginning of 2027 rather than allow his contract situation to drift towards the summer.

The club reportedly believe he can still contribute long-term and will take the defender’s own requirements into consideration during negotiations.

United’s interest in retaining Shaw comes despite their desire to strengthen the same position. They explored several left-back options during the summer but ultimately made no signing.

Opta Analyst reported that Alejandro Balde, Jorge Salinas and Lewis Hall were among the players linked before the window closed.

Hall was a particularly serious target, but Newcastle’s valuation reportedly reached around £70m, contributing to United stepping away from negotiations.

Shaw nevertheless demonstrated his value last season by starting all 38 Premier League matches as United finished third and secured Champions League qualification under Michael Carrick.

New deal should not stop United signing competition

Keeping Shaw and signing another left-back do not have to be competing ideas.

His experience is valuable, particularly in a squad containing several younger defenders. But relying on a 31-year-old as the only established specialist in the position would leave United unnecessarily exposed.

Patrick Dorgu remains an option, although his ability to operate further forward means Carrick benefits from having flexibility rather than being forced into using him at left-back.

The key will be the length and structure of Shaw’s next contract. A sensible short-term extension could protect United while allowing them to gradually transition towards a younger first-choice option.

United therefore appear to be taking a balanced approach: keep a trusted senior player, but avoid treating that decision as the solution to the position.

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