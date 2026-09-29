Fabrizio Romano reveals what Man United players feel about under-fire boss Carrick

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are resisting calls for a managerial change despite a poor start to the season, with Michael Carrick retaining the backing of both the club hierarchy and the majority of his players.

United have collected just five points from five Premier League matches and exited the Carabao Cup after surrendering a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 home defeat to Brighton.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That is a sharp contrast to last season, when Carrick took over midway through the campaign and guided United to third place with 12 wins from 17 league games.

Man United have not contacted other managers

Speaking in his latest YouTube update, Fabrizio Romano said United have made no move towards appointing a replacement.

“The last five games have not been at Manchester United level in terms of results, so the expectation was completely different apart from the Champions League debut against Sabah, but in that case, obviously, the level is completely different.

“In all the other games, Man Utd were not showing what we were used to seeing in the second half of the season last year under Michael Carrick.

“Many of you keep asking me what’s the situation with Carrick, is Carrick in danger, what’s going on with Carrick?

“And on the other side, many of you asking me if there is a chance of Man Utd already contacting or approaching some managers.

“My answer is clear, guys. As of today, Man United have not made any movement to contact other coaches.

Romano also highlighted a significant difference between Carrick’s situation and the final months of previous United managers:

“But, at the moment, Man Utd maintain their confidence also because, and I think this is an important point, at the club, they believe that also the players are with the coach.

“At the club, they believe that compared to other situations Man Utd had in the recent past where some players were not so happy with the coach, in this case, they believe the large majority of the players are absolutely backing and supporting the ideas of Michael Carrick.”

Players support buys Carrick valuable time

That backing could prove crucial.

Poor results can quickly become terminal for a manager when the dressing room stops believing in the project. There is currently little evidence that has happened with Carrick.

However, support cannot protect him indefinitely. United’s collapse against Brighton was their first Old Trafford defeat from a two-goal lead in 50 years, while the Fulham draw left them with only one league victory from five.

The international break therefore gives Carrick a valuable opportunity to reset. United do not appear to be searching for his replacement, but performances must improve once club football resumes.

Sources: Man United and Arsenal assess move for €65m-rated attacking right-back