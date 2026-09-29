(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s legal battle with the Premier League is beginning to create uncertainty inside the squad, with players reportedly receiving little clarity over what would happen if the club were hit with a punishment severe enough to cause relegation.

That question has become increasingly relevant after reports that an independent commission found City guilty of the overwhelming majority of the financial-rule charges brought against them.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

City continue to dispute the findings and intend to appeal, meaning a final resolution could still take considerable time.

Man City squad is waiting for answers

According to Football Insider, players have been left “in limbo” over how relegation or another major sanction would affect their contracts and futures.

The club hierarchy remain focused on challenging the verdict, but members of the squad are reportedly yet to receive detailed guidance about possible exit routes.

The uncertainty is particularly important because City have assembled an expensive squad over the past year.

Elliot Anderson joined for £116m, while Marc Guéhi and Antoine Semenyo were also recruited after major transfer battles. Anderson’s fee made him the most expensive British footballer at the time.

Erling Haaland’s situation is attracting the most attention. Football Insider has reported that Arsenal and Real Madrid have already contacted his representatives to understand his position, although his City contract does not contain a straightforward relegation release clause.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that potential sanctions could include fines, points deductions or even relegation, but an appeal may mean the process extends beyond this season.

Uncertainty could become City’s biggest problem

The immediate issue for City is not necessarily losing players tomorrow. It is allowing uncertainty to linger.

Elite players plan their careers around Champions League football, major trophies and international selection. If they cannot be given firm answers about which division City might play in next season, agents will naturally begin exploring alternatives.

That could be particularly dangerous with players such as Haaland, Guéhi, Anderson and Semenyo, who would have no shortage of suitors.

City’s hierarchy are understandably concentrating on the appeal. Chief executive Ferran Soriano reiterated this week that the club remain determined to clear their name.

But the football department also needs contingency plans.

If sanctions are delayed, City may keep the squad together. If relegation becomes a realistic outcome, however, January and next summer could quickly turn into an exercise in damage limitation rather than squad building.

“Doomsday scenario” – Journalist reveals Manchester City punishment could go beyond just relegation