(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE *** Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Roma defender Wesley as both Premier League clubs assess potential defensive reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a Football Insider report, the two English giants are among the clubs keeping tabs on the Brazilian international, who has impressed since joining the Italian side.

Wesley could be an ideal defensive addition

The 23-year-old has become an important member of Roma’s squad, drawing attention with his versatility and consistent performances under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Wesley has primarily operated as a right wing-back but can also feature on the opposite flank or in a conventional back four. His ability to cover multiple positions could make him an attractive option for Arsenal and Manchester United as they look to strengthen their defensive departments.

Manchester United are particularly interested in improving their full-back options. Michael Carrick’s side are assessing long-term solutions on both flanks, and Wesley’s versatility could add depth while increasing competition for starting places.

Arsenal also admire the Brazilian, who could offer Mikel Arteta another option in wide defensive areas. His attacking instincts, pace and ability to contribute further up the pitch would suit a system that demands considerable involvement from its full-backs.

Roma demand £50m for Wesley

However, convincing Roma to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Italian club signed Wesley from Flamengo in 2025 and have seen his reputation grow following his impressive performances in Serie A.

According to the report, Roma value the defender at approximately £50 million, a figure that could complicate negotiations with interested clubs.

Newcastle United have also been linked with the Brazilian, although their interest is not considered particularly serious after signing Amar Dedic for £29.5 million in the summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United are therefore better positioned to pursue a deal if they decide to formalise their interest.

With Roma reluctant to lose an established player, the two Premier League rivals may need to wait until the summer before making a serious move for his signature.