Harry Kane in action for England (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Harry Kane has won the Ballon d’Or after an outstanding spell with Bayern Munich, becoming the first Englishman in 25 years to claim football’s most prestigious individual honour.

The England captain has enjoyed a remarkable period in Germany, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers. His goalscoring consistency and influence in Bayern’s attack have strengthened his reputation as one of the world’s best players.

England captain Harry Kane scored 73 goals across club and international competitions in the 2025-26 season.

Kane has scored 156 goals in 158 games for Bayern Munich since 2023, making him the club’s seventh-highest scorer. He has led the Bundesliga scoring charts for three consecutive seasons and is Europe’s top overall club goalscorer for 2025-26.

Kane also led his country to their best World Cup finish since their 1966 title.

Wow. 🏆 https://t.co/7yTuVGz31I — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 26, 2026

Harry Kane rewarded for remarkable performances

Kane’s achievement marks a significant milestone for English football, with the Bayern Munich striker ending a 25-year wait for an English winner.

The 33-year-old has consistently delivered at the highest level, combining clinical finishing with intelligent movement and excellent link-up play. His contributions have made him a central figure for Bayern, while his leadership remains crucial for the England national team.

Since moving to Germany, Kane has adapted impressively to the Bundesliga, maintaining the goalscoring standards that made him one of the Premier League’s most dangerous forwards during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

His ability to influence matches beyond scoring goals has also defined his performances. Kane often drops deeper to create chances for teammates, making him a complete attacking threat rather than a traditional centre-forward.

Bayern Munich star enters English football history

The 2026 Ballon d’Or top 10 🏆 #ballondor https://t.co/8Lh7W21d9c — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 26, 2026

Winning the Ballon d’Or would represent the crowning achievement of Kane’s individual career, particularly after years of consistently impressive performances for club and country.

The award would also underline Bayern Munich’s success in attracting and developing world-class talent, with Kane becoming a leading figure in their pursuit of domestic and European honours.

For England, his reported triumph would provide a major source of pride and reinforce the country’s growing influence on the global football stage.

Kane has spent years establishing himself among the game’s elite forwards, and this historic recognition would mark a defining moment in his career.

His achievement would also inspire the next generation of English players hoping to follow in his footsteps and reach the pinnacle of world football.