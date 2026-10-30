Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected after the Premier League match against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as both Premier League clubs look to add attacking reinforcements ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, the two English giants are among several clubs monitoring the 22-year-old, who has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young goalscorers.

Nicolo Tresoldi attracts interest from Arsenal and Manchester United

The German-born Italian forward has enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Club Brugge, scoring 12 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

His Champions League performances have been particularly impressive, with Tresoldi currently sharing the competition’s top scorer position alongside established superstars Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

The youngster has already shown he can deliver against elite opposition, scoring a hat-trick against Inter Milan in October. He has also found the net against Aston Villa, further strengthening his reputation among Europe’s leading clubs.

Arsenal could view Tresoldi as an exciting long-term investment as Mikel Arteta looks to maintain competition within his attacking department. The Gunners have already completed a successful transfer with Club Brugge, signing Christos Tzolis, and could look to repeat that business with another highly rated talent.

Manchester United are also interested in strengthening their forward line, and Tresoldi’s movement, finishing ability and potential could make him an attractive addition.

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Club Brugge reluctant to sell Tresoldi

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Club Brugge have no intention of letting the striker leave during the January transfer window and are determined to keep him until the end of the season.

The Belgian club knows his performances have attracted considerable attention and could struggle to hold on to him next summer.

Tresoldi remains under contract until 2029, giving Brugge a strong negotiating position.

With Tottenham and Chelsea also monitoring his situation, Arsenal and Manchester United could face considerable competition. Both clubs may therefore need to prepare substantial offers if they want to win the race for his signature.