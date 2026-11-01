Mikel Arteta looks on during a pre-season friendly (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to meet the increased financial demands for Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as Mikel Arteta considers strengthening his attacking options ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gunners know the German youngster’s valuation could rise significantly if he maintains his impressive goalscoring form. However, the north London club have no major concerns about investing heavily in his potential.

Nicolo Tresoldi attracts Arsenal interest

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards, drawing attention with his performances for Club Brugge.

Tresoldi has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this season, including a memorable Champions League hat-trick against Inter Milan. His impressive performances against elite opposition have further strengthened his reputation and convinced several major clubs to monitor his development.

Arsenal believe he has the potential to become an elite-level striker in the coming years. His movement, finishing ability and technical qualities could make him an attractive addition to Arteta’s attacking department.

The Gunners have already built a positive relationship with Club Brugge after signing Christos Tzolis in the summer, which could help if they pursue another deal.

Arsenal face increasing demands for Tresoldi

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Club Brugge currently value Tresoldi at approximately £42 million, but his asking price could increase considerably if he continues performing at his current level.

The Belgian outfit is also reluctant to lose their prized asset during the January transfer window and would prefer to retain him until the end of the season.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the other clubs monitoring his situation, potentially increasing competition for his signature.

Arsenal are willing to consider a substantial investment, but they may need to wait until the summer to make their move. With Tresoldi’s reputation continuing to grow, the Gunners could face an increasingly expensive transfer battle.