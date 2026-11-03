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Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid winger Alex Baena as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Gunners have maintained their interest in the Spanish international, although Atletico Madrid are reluctant to sanction his departure during the January transfer window.

Alex Baena could be an ideal attacking addition

The 25-year-old has established himself as an influential figure at Atletico Madrid since arriving from Villarreal in 2025. His impressive performances have attracted interest from several European heavyweights, with his career tally now standing at 92 goals and assists in 253 appearances.

Baena has contributed five goals and four assists in 14 appearances this season, demonstrating his creativity and ability to influence matches in the final third.

Arsenal could benefit from bringing in a player of his quality. The Spaniard’s versatility lets him operate on the left wing, centrally, and even as a makeshift striker, giving Arteta valuable tactical flexibility.

The Gunners have been looking to improve their attacking options, and Baena could provide additional competition on the left flank. His technical ability, intelligent movement and experience at the highest level make him an attractive proposition for the Premier League champions.

However, Bayern Munich are also seriously interested in securing his services, while Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have monitored his situation.

Arsenal face £67m transfer battle for Baena

Convincing Atletico to sell will not be straightforward. Diego Simeone considers the Spaniard an important member of his squad, and the Spanish club are unwilling to entertain ordinary offers in January.

Atletico reportedly value Baena at a minimum of €80 million (£67 million), meaning Arsenal would need to make a substantial financial commitment to secure his signature.

A summer transfer could prove more realistic, but competition from several European clubs could complicate negotiations. Arsenal will therefore need to remain attentive to developments if they want to bring the talented attacker to the Emirates Stadium.