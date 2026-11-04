Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins as Premier League clubs look to strengthen their defensive options.

The 22-year-old has attracted considerable attention with his performances in Germany, and several English clubs are closely monitoring his development ahead of future transfer windows.

According to a report from Fussball News, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all keeping tabs on the German defender, having been impressed by his performances for Frankfurt and the German U21 national team.

Nnamdi Collins attracts interest from Premier League clubs

The three English clubs are understood to have sent scouts to follow Collins, who has established himself as an exciting defensive prospect.

The German youngster offers considerable versatility, having shown he can play both centre-back and right-back. His adaptability could make him a useful addition for clubs looking to improve their defensive depth.

Furthermore, his impressive pace, physical strength and ability to compete in individual duels make him an attractive prospect for the Premier League. He has also caught scouts’ attention through his performances for the German U21 side, including their recent encounter against Georgia.

However, no concrete negotiations have taken place so far, and interested clubs are still assessing his suitability.

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Frankfurt could demand €35m for Nnamdi Collins

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt are unlikely to sanction his departure in the January transfer window. The Bundesliga outfit considers Collins an important part of their long-term plans and have secured his future with a contract running until June 2030.

Although his current market valuation is considerably lower, Frankfurt are reportedly looking for offers around €35 million before considering a sale.

The German club could also seek additional performance-related bonuses and a percentage of any future transfer fee.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United, Chelsea or Liverpool will formalise their interest with an offer. However, Collins’ versatility and physical attributes make him an exciting defensive prospect, and a move to the Premier League could represent an important next step in his career.