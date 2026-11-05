(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Tottenham have retained their first-option matching rights on Harry Kane, despite the England captain signing a new mega-contract with Bayern Munich that makes him Europe’s highest-paid player.

The 33-year-old striker has committed his future to the Bundesliga giants following his historic Ballon d’Or win, with his new deal reportedly making him the highest-paid footballer in Europe.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane transfer clause remains active after Bayern deal

Despite Kane tying his immediate future to Bayern, The Telegraph reveals that Tottenham’s leverage has not changed.

The report explains that as part of Kane’s £100 million transfer to Bayern in 2023, Spurs secured first-option matching rights that would allow them to match an offer accepted by Bayern from another Premier League club.

More importantly, the agreement is between the two clubs and understood to apply throughout Kane’s time at Bayern, rather than being tied to the duration of his original contract.

That means the striker’s latest extension does not automatically invalidate Tottenham’s rights.

Harry Kane could still return to Tottenham to chase Alan Shearer’s record

While media continues to link the player with a return at every opportunity, the immediate chances of Kane returning to North London remain slim given his success and comfort in Munich.

However, the dream of a sensational one last ride in English football remains alive.

Kane sits on 213 Premier League goals, just 47 goals behind Alan Shearer’s all-time record of 260.

Rank Player Premier League Goals 1 Alan Shearer 260 2 Harry Kane 213 3 Wayne Rooney 208

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Having paid tribute to Spurs during his Ballon d’Or acceptance speech, a sensational return to the North London club to break the ultimate goalscoring record could prove tempting before his career concludes.