Jamie Gittens warming up for Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to loan out Jamie Gittens in January, with Leeds United, Everton and Crystal Palace among the Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the winger.

The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, and a temporary move could give him a chance to revive his career.

Leeds, Everton and Crystal Palace keen on Jamie Gittens

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Leeds United, Everton and Crystal Palace are among the English clubs interested in securing Gittens’ services during the January transfer window.

Chelsea are open to sanctioning a loan move as they believe the youngster needs regular first-team football to rediscover his confidence and attacking form. However, the Blues still consider him an important part of their long-term plans.

Gittens joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund on a £ 50 million deal in 2025, but injuries have disrupted his progress in West London. He is yet to feature in the Premier League this season and is currently recovering from an ankle problem.

Everton have admired the winger for some time, although their interest could depend on what happens with Jack Grealish. David Moyes’ side are currently expected to retain the England international beyond January, which could make a move for Gittens difficult.

Crystal Palace are another potential destination, having followed his development for a considerable period. However, their existing loan arrangements, particularly Axel Disasi’s situation, could complicate any potential deal.

Jamie Gittens could benefit from a January exit

Leeds could provide Gittens with an attractive opportunity to secure consistent minutes in English football. His pace, dribbling ability and direct approach could add another dimension to their attacking department.

Competition for his signature is strong, with Roma, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt also monitoring the situation.

Chelsea will hope that a temporary departure allows the youngster to regain his best form before returning to Stamford Bridge.