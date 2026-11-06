Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly demanding at least €70 million to part ways with Alexis Mac Allister, with Real Madrid interested in securing the Argentine midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Spain, the Spanish giants have been informed of Liverpool’s financial demands, with the Premier League club unwilling to consider offers below their valuation of the 27-year-old.

Alexis Mac Allister attracts Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid are keen to strengthen their midfield options, and Mac Allister has emerged as one of Jose Mourinho’s preferred targets. The Argentine international could add technical quality, creativity and tactical versatility to the Spanish side’s midfield.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to use the money generated from his potential departure to fund their own midfield rebuild. Despite his estimated transfer value being around €61.9 million, the Reds are holding out for a considerably higher figure.

The Merseyside outfit could therefore make negotiations difficult for Real Madrid, who will need to commit substantial funds to bring the World Cup winner to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Where does Mac Allister’s future lie?

Meanwhile, Mac Allister’s contractual situation could complicate matters further. His current agreement with Liverpool runs until June 2028, but the club have yet to offer him an extension.

The midfielder has previously expressed disappointment over the lack of progress regarding a new contract, particularly after seeing teammates Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai receive improved terms.

Real Madrid could view the situation as an opportunity to secure an important addition to their squad. The Spanish giants are looking for a long-term midfield solution following the departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Mac Allister’s ability to dictate proceedings, retain possession and contribute defensively makes him an attractive option. Talks between the clubs could begin in December, with Real Madrid reportedly considering a formal €70 million proposal in early January.

However, Liverpool’s firm stance means the Spanish outfit will have to meet their financial demands to stand a realistic chance of completing the deal.